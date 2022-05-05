Ola CEO's pick for 'best looking food delivery vehicle in the world' is...

A Zomato delivery bag kept on a Ola electric scooter. (Image: @bhash/Twitter)

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has zeroed in on what is probably the “best looking food delivery vehicle in the world” according to him. Of course, it is an Ola electric scooter.



Probably the best looking food delivery vehicle in the world pic.twitter.com/611oc2JOoc

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 4, 2022

Aggarwal shared a photograph of a Zomato delivery bag kept on an Ola EV on Twitter and captioned it: “Probably the best looking food delivery vehicle in the world”.

Aggarwal has of late showered immense praise on the electric scooters even after several Ola EV’s caught on fire across the country. Many customers also complained about navigation and other technical issues and frustrated people have even set the scooter the fire unable to allegedly get help from Ola customer service.

On this post too, the criticism was plenty. Several users slammed the CEO for the many issues with the vehicle posting videos of glitches in the navigation system.

“Ask Zomato men's reviews first he can't hold the bag properly because of the shape given at front, come out from your dreaming world because there are many things to improve in real life,” one user tweeted.



It’s a mind blowing vehicle sir !

Because it literally blows the mind of the one sitting on it pic.twitter.com/qtkL0qT4wH — CA Rachna Desai (@tumblingweed6) May 4, 2022

“Not even close...the least you could do after so many fire incidents is stop these cheap stunts...,” tweeted another.

There were many who supported Aggarwal as well.

“Electric Vehicles are the future Ola cabs, Ola Electric will surely lead the EV Revolution in India,” a user tweeted.

“Bhavish - it sure looks neat! Makes us proud that it is made in India. I however would urge you and other personal EV makers to think about manageability and maintenance aspects. In Singapore, which is a more organized market with disciplined users, three makers have come and gone,” tweeted another.

On Wednesday, amid growing outrage over alleged issues in the Ola electric vehicles, Aggarwal refuted reports that claim there is a coordinated network of Twitter accounts that exist only to praise his company. On the contrary, Aggarwal claimed, Ola and he himself are subject to “one of the biggest troll attacks in corporate India”, with his tweets receiving more replies than even the prime minister of the country.

He found support today from a Twitter user who said: "After looking at Twitter feed of entrepreneurs, my respect is increased by 10x for them. Handling trash comments even after revolutionizing industries, and people be like throwing hate comments while eating food ordered from Zomato."





