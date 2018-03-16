App
Mar 16, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti-Airtel receives more than 1.50 million Aircel customers

Telecom major Bharti Airtel today claimed that more than 1.50 million customers from Aircel has joined its network taking the total to over 20 million customers in the Tamil Nadu.

So far Bharti Airtel has got the highest share of approximately 50 percent of all"port-ins" from Aircel customers across the country, Bharti-Airtel, Hub CEO-Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Manoj Murali in a statement here.

"It is gratifying to see more Aircel customers choosing Airtel as their trusted network. We welcome them to the Airtel family and assure them of best-in-class services", he said.

He said the company deployed over 13,000 new mobile broadband sites across the Tamil Nadu. Airtel's total number of sites in the State stands at 33,000 covering 95 percent of the population.

Telecom major Vodafone recently said it received over 10 lakh Aircel customers and added that all its retail touch points were kept operational seven days a week to help consumes with their requirement. State-owned BSNL too joined adding Aircel customers saying it registered more than one lakh customers of Aircel opting its network.

Recently, Aircel said it has filed for bankruptcy as the company has been facing troubled times in the highly financially stressed industry. "Intense competition following the disruptive entry of a new player, legal and regulatory challenges, high level of unsustainable debt and increased losses had together caused significant "negative business and reputational impact" on the company", Aircel had said.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Current Affairs #Telecom

