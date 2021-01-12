Bharat Biotech inks deal with Precisa Medicamentos for supply of COVAXIN to Brazil

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech announced on January 12 that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin to Brazil.

The vaccine maker said a team from Precisa Medicamentos had visited its facility last week to discuss potential export possibilities of Covaxin. They had met Dr Krishna Ella on January 7 and 8 and were joined by Ambassador of Brazil to India André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, who “expressed his keen interest on behalf of the Government of Brazil to procure Covaxin”.

Bharat Biotech said the vaccine supply will be prioritsed for the public market. It said: “It is understood between both parties that supplies of Covaxin will be prioritised for the public market, through a direct procurement by the Government of Brazil. Supplies to the private market would be based upon receipt of market authorisation from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.”

Commenting on the deal, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella said: “Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access to populations that need it the most…. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil. ”

Notably, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is among the two vaccines that have got emergency use authorisation in India; the other is Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

