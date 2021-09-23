MARKET NEWS

Bharat Bandh on September 27: SKM urges students, trade organisations, state governments to join

Samyukt Kisan Morcha's Bharat Bandh will be held from six in the morning to four in the evening during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries, and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on September 23 appealed to the people of the country to join the 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27 against the Centre's three contentious agricultural reforms.

SKM, the umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, also asked political parties to "stand with farmers in their "quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism".

"As this historic struggle completes ten months, Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called Monday (September 27) to be observed as 'Bharat Bandh' against the anti-farmer Modi government. SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make the 'Bharat Bandh' a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth, and women, and all social movements to extend their solidarity with the farmers that day," a statement released by the SKM read.

The SKM has also urged all political parties and state governments to lend their support to this 'Bharat Bandh' and stand with the farmers in their "quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism". However, it said as has been their policy, "representatives of political parties shall not share the SKM stage".

The bandh will be held from six in the morning to four in the evening during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries, and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work, and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

"Needless to emphasise, the bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner," the SKM added.
Tags: #Bharat Bandh #Farmers protest #Samyukt Kisan Morcha
first published: Sep 23, 2021 09:43 pm

