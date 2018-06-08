Bengaluru traffic gets in the way of Karnataka Speaker attending swearing-in ceremony

On Thursday, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony since he was stuck in a traffic jam in Bengaluru. He eventually returned after waiting for half an hour without attending the ceremony. He was upset with officials responsible for making arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow on the day of the swearing-in and wrote a strongly-worded letter to Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha expressing his anger.

According to a report by the Times of India, Kumar wrote, “I waited for half an hour in the traffic and returned without attending the function. I don’t know who is responsible for the situation. It is the result of ignorance and arrogance of your officers and those in Raj Bhavan. It is the responsibility of your officers to make proper arrangements for the speaker and the chairman of the legislative council during such programmes as these are constitutional posts.”

The police officials made all possible efforts to make way for his vehicle but were unable to ensure that Kumar reached Raj Bhavan in time for the ceremony. In his letter, he also demanded to know the details about vehicles parked inside and outside the Raj Bhavan along with the officer’s name who had given permission for parking.

In an interview with the Deccan Herald, he said, “I was stuck right in front of Raj Bhavan, from 1.48 pm. I could hear the legislators taking their oath. After I realised the futility of waiting, I decided to return to my village. It’s just been two weeks since Mamata Banerjee too had a similar experience. We can gauge the kind of officials who are at the helm. They are not trained to rise to the expectations. This is nothing but the indifference of officials.”

Apparently, it was a bad-traffic day in Bengaluru as former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s wife, Chennamma, was also stuck in traffic near the entrance of Raj Bhavan and had to walk to the venue.