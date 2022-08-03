English
    Bengaluru resident spots unusual road sign. What it stands for

    Curious, he posted a photo of the sign on Twitter, seeking response from the traffic police.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
    The road sign is near a school for blind children. (Image credit: @yesanirudh/Twitter)

    A Bengaluru resident recently spotted an unusual road sign in the city -- a white triangle with four black dots on it.

    Curious, he posted a photo of it on Twitter, asking the traffic police what it stood for.

    "What traffic symbol is this? This is put up just before Hope Farm signal," wrote Aniruddha Mukherjee.

    In response, the traffic police said the sign was to caution drivers that there might be blind people on the road

    "There is a blind school at Hope Farm junction where this board is placed," the city's Whitefield Traffic Police Station tweeted.

    A Twitter user suggested that the police add the text "blind people ahead" to the sign. "This is a good initiative," they added.

    Another person said they thought the sign was a warning about potholes. To this, the police said, they will soon begin a road sign awareness drive.

    Bengaluru, India's start-up hub and garden city with enviable weather, suffers from lack of good roads.

    Many are riddled with potholes. The city's civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, had told the Karnataka High Court earlier this month that repairs were needed for over 800 kilometres of the city's roads.

    A report released by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the 2020-21 period had described the city's roads as more dangerous than highways, The Times of India reported.

    The document added that there were 19 to 20 accidents per kilometre on the city's roads.

    "There is an urgent need to identify accident-prone roads and repair them," CAG said in the report.

     
