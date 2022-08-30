Bengaluru rains: City's infrastructure in spotlight as waterlogging takes over | Videos

A glimpse of the waterlogging in Bengaluru due to heavy rain (Image: @monikamanchanda/Twitter)

Heavy rain lashed Karnataka capital Bengaluru disrupting the lives of millions of millions in the “Silicon Valley” of the east.

Videos of grim situation of the IT hub of the country flooded social media as the city remains inundated in waist-deep water caused by incessant rain.

The India Meterological department has issued a “severe rainfall alert” for the city that is now trying to cope with failing infrastructure and mismanagement. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited some of the flood-ravaged areas as well to take stock of the situation.

Scenes outside tech spaces and offices were as grim as possible. Waterlogging has not subsided as employees are seen waddling to work.

A Twitter account called Whitefield Rising shared a photo on Twitter from the waterlogged road occupied by vehicles.



ORR.

What kind of drainage cleaning was done? The kind where you scoop it out, and keep it at the side of the road. And which then goes into the drains again. How many crores were “spent”? Silicon Valley road of Bengaluru. Perhaps good to build waterways along with Metro. pic.twitter.com/gcOVgDExrs — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) August 30, 2022

Many questioned the lack of proper drainage and the Bengaluru municipality as waterlogging continued.



The joke called Silicon Valley of the east. This is RMZ Ecospace.

Can BBMP or any elected representative promise that this won’t happen next year no matter what? ⁦@ChristinMP_TOI⁩ ⁦@ArvindLBJP⁩ ⁦@BBMPCOMM⁩ ⁦@BBMPSWMSplComm⁩ pic.twitter.com/SS6jw3btOK — Samit Singh (@kumarsamit) August 30, 2022



Scene outside RMZ ecospace today morning. No way to enter and therefore WFH for many companies. pic.twitter.com/Tod7XksKBx

— Anirudh B Balotiaa (@anirudhbb) August 30, 2022



#Bangalore if you can stay home today. Roads flooded and backed up pretty much in the entire city. These photos are from ORR. #bangalorerains #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/baFdwpAY0Y

— Monika (@monikamanchanda) August 30, 2022

“The joke called Silicon Valley of the east. This is RMZ Ecospace. Can BBMP or any elected representative promise that this won’t happen next year no matter what?” one user tweeted with a video.Another video showed the situation outside RMZ Ecospace.And here are scenes from Outer Ring Road in the city.And this one is from Ecospace.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru today due to heavy rainfall.

Rains have become exceptionally fierce in several parts of the country recently causing traffic snarls and waterlogging as urban infrastructure goes unchecked.

The monsoon is likely to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, much ahead of its September 17 schedule, news agency PTI reported. However, due to climate change, the timing of rains has become quite unpredictable.