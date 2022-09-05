Bengaluru rain in videos: Boats out on flooded roads, chaos at airport

Heavy rain threw life out of gear in Bengaluru for the second time in a week, inundating roads and causing huge traffic jams.

In some areas, inflatable boats had to be brought out on the heavily flooded streets to rescue citizens.

The city's arterial roads were jam-packed with vehicles, with residents left scrambling to reach their workplaces.

"I never thought that we'll face this much waterlogging in Bengaluru," a woman told news agency ANI. "Authorities should have taken care of the situation."

One video captured the rescue of a commuter stranded on the city's flooded Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road.

Even the Bengaluru airport was thrown into chaos because of the heavy rain.

"State of affairs in Bengaluru Airport today," a Twitter user wrote while sharing a video from there. "I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame (sic).

The city is likely to receive more rainfall over the next four days.

Rains in Bengaluru have caused an estimated loss of Rs 225 crore to IT companies, news agency ANI reported. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he will soon discuss the matter with them.

"We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging," he said. "We will also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain."

(With inputs from ANI)