English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58, Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

    Abhishek Chatterjee had worked with filmmakers like Tarun Majumder and Rituparno Ghosh and was also well-known as a television actor.

    PTI
    March 24, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    Abhishek Chatterjee suffered a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife and daughter. (Image credit: Twitter/ @priyangupandey)

    Abhishek Chatterjee suffered a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife and daughter. (Image credit: Twitter/ @priyangupandey)


    Popular Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee died in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Kolkata following a massive cardiac arrest, family members said.

    Chatterjee, 58, had complained of uneasiness in the stomach on Wednesday during the shooting of a show and was later administered saline at his Prince Anwar Shah Road residence, they added.

    The actor is survived by his wife and daughter.

    Chatterjee had debuted in Tarun Majumder's Bengali film Pathbhola in 1986 and proved his mettle in several hits in the years that followed, including Rituparno Ghosh's Dahan and Bariwali and Majumder's  Alo. 

    He was also a known face in Bengali tele-serials.

    Close

    Related stories

    Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends".

    Rituparna Sengupta, Chatterjee's co-actor in movies like SujansakhiLathi, and Sankha Sidurer Dibbi' said he had set a new benchmark in commercial films and will always remain in the hearts of audiences.
    PTI
    Tags: #Abhishek Chatterjee #Bengali Cinema #movies
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 01:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.