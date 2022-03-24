Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58, Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Abhishek Chatterjee suffered a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife and daughter. (Image credit: Twitter/ @priyangupandey)

Popular Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee died in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Kolkata following a massive cardiac arrest, family members said.

Chatterjee, 58, had complained of uneasiness in the stomach on Wednesday during the shooting of a show and was later administered saline at his Prince Anwar Shah Road residence, they added.

The actor is survived by his wife and daughter.

Chatterjee had debuted in Tarun Majumder's Bengali film Pathbhola in 1986 and proved his mettle in several hits in the years that followed, including Rituparno Ghosh's Dahan and Bariwali and Majumder's Alo.

He was also a known face in Bengali tele-serials.



Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2022

