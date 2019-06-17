App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengal junior doctors call off week-long strike after meeting CM Mamata Banerjee

She has directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Junior doctors in West Bengal have decided to call off their week-long strike after meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, news agency PTI has reported.

During her meeting with representatives of the doctors earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accepted the proposal of doctors to set up Grievance Redressal Cell in government hospitals, news agency ANI had reported.

Additionally, she had also directed Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital.

Close

It is being reported that Mamata Banerjee has asked officials to start a state-wide emergency number and email id to report an assault.

related news

The CM added that the government has taken adequate measures. “We have arrested five people involved in the NRS hospital incident.”

She also suggested that not more than two people should be allowed to accompany a patient in the hospital.

The agitating doctors had earlier turned down an invite for a closed-door meeting with Banerjee at the state secretariat on June 15, and instead asked her to visit the NRS Medical College and Hospital for an open discussion to resolve the impasse.

Junior doctors in West Bengal were on strike since June 11 after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Indian Medical Association, the apex medical body, had demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff.

Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed, it had said in a statement.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.