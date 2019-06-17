Bengal junior doctors call off week-long strike after meeting CM Mamata Banerjee

Junior doctors in West Bengal have decided to call off their week-long strike after meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, news agency PTI has reported.

During her meeting with representatives of the doctors earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accepted the proposal of doctors to set up Grievance Redressal Cell in government hospitals, news agency ANI had reported.

Additionally, she had also directed Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital.

It is being reported that Mamata Banerjee has asked officials to start a state-wide emergency number and email id to report an assault.

The CM added that the government has taken adequate measures. “We have arrested five people involved in the NRS hospital incident.”

She also suggested that not more than two people should be allowed to accompany a patient in the hospital.

The agitating doctors had earlier turned down an invite for a closed-door meeting with Banerjee at the state secretariat on June 15, and instead asked her to visit the NRS Medical College and Hospital for an open discussion to resolve the impasse.

Junior doctors in West Bengal were on strike since June 11 after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Indian Medical Association, the apex medical body, had demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff.