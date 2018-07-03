App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal government announces austerity measures

The 'Circular of Economic Measures', issued yesterday, spelt out the other measures such as using video conferencing instead of calling district officials to Kolkata.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Curbs on the frequent travel of officials to Delhi and other states, holding conferences and meeting at star hotels are among the measures announced by the West Bengal government to curtail "avoidable expenditure" of different departments, a senior government official said.

It also imposed restrictions on the creation of new posts, purchase of new vehicles and offering expensive gifts, he said.

The circular, signed by chief secretary Malay De, also stipulated minimum expenditure on the decoration of meeting venues and offering simple lunch packets, the official said.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 01:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #west bengal

