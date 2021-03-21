Bengal election 2021 | BJP gives tickets to 36 candidates who joined party over last 6 months

Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December 2020. He has been fielded from the Nandigram assembly constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 282 candidates so far for the upcoming West Bengal assembly election, out of which 36 had joined the party over the past six months.

According to an Indian Express report, 46 persons who will be contesting the 2021 West Bengal polls on a BJP ticket, had joined the party after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Most of these freshly minted BJP leaders – 34 were associated with the Trinamool Congress, six are former CPM members, four were with Congress, one each belonged to Forward Bloc and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) before joining the saffron party.

The selection of candidates has led to large-scale protests across the state in almost every district, and the anger that has manifested itself in the streets is not just for having given tickets to those who joined the BJP recently. Infighting within the BJP has also sparked protests after the release of the list.

The saffron party’s partial treatment towards the turncoats has drawn the ire of several members and workers, who were left disgruntled with the choice of candidates.

In fact, five BJP loyalists have even quit the party since the candidate lists came out, including Sovan Chatterjee and his associate Baishakhi Banerjee.