Bengal election 2021 | BJP fields daily wager’s wife, house help from rural constituencies

Both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit have a host of celebrities in their arsenal to woo voters with movie dialogues and sheer star power. However, one would be mistaken if they thought that the saffron party is looking to leverage just the popularity of celebrities to secure a win in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Not only has the party fielded noted economists and authors, but the BJP candidate list also features a daily wage labourer’s wife and a domestic help, from Bankura and Burdwan district, respectively.

According to a report by The Sunday Guardian, Chandana Bauri, the 30-year-old woman married to a daily wage labourer, has been fielded from Bankura district’s Saltora Assembly constituency. She has hardly around Rs 30,000 to her name and no movable or immovable asset. Her husband, who is a mason, makes Rs 300 to 400 daily, so sometimes, the BJP candidate joins him at construction sites to make a little more money. She also helps her mother-in-law at times to make and sell saal leaf plates.

She had joined the BJP in 2018 and gradually rose the ranks to become a part of the party’s Bankura district committee.

Bauri and her family live in a mud house with no running water supply or attached toilet. So, if she wins, development is what she has in her mind. Speaking about her plans to help her constituency, the Bengal BJP candidate said: “We live in a small mud house and we do not even have drinking water here. The roads here are in poor shape. It takes hours for us to reach the hospital if someone falls ill. My priority when I win will be to give better roads to the people of my constituency and provide drinking water to every household. I will also speak to my leaders to ensure that the healthcare facility of my area is also given priority.”

Burdwan’s Kalita Majhi, 32, who works as a domestic help, has risen through the ranks just like Chandana Bauri and has a similar story to tell. Majhi, who will be contesting from the Ausgram Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket, is also married to a daily wager. She has been an active member of the saffron party and has reportedly also requested the prime minister to visit her constituency and campaign for her.