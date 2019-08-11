Benami law: I-T attaches posh Delhi bungalow, FDI funds of Ratul Puri, father

The Income Tax Department has attached a Rs 300-crore bungalow in a posh Delhi locality and FDI worth $40 billion as part of its probe under anti-benami law against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and his father, officials said on August 11.

They said the bungalow is located at 27A, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, in the Lutyens Delhi zone, and is in the name of a firm of the Moser Baer group, owned and promoted by Ratul Puri's father Deepak Puri.

The assets, including an FDI amount of $40 million, have been provisionally attached under the anti-benami law and is related to the case against Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri, they said.