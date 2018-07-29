App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 10:55 AM IST

Bedi has no locus standi to oppose statehood: Pondy CM

He said Bedi was an "outsider", who would return to Delhi after her tenure at Puducherry, adding that she should concentrate only on administrative work.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today hit out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her remarks that certain regions of the union territory were not in favour of statehood, and said she should refrain from making political comments.

Narayanasamy said Bedi had no locus standi to oppose the statehood claims.

Bedi had said it was a decision of the Parliament and a complex matter. "Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe (enclaves of the union territory) don't want to be part of it. So within the elected representatives, there is no unanimity nor among the people...," she had told reporters recently at Chennai.

Speaking to reporters here, Narayanasamy reiterated that statehood demand was for all four regions (Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam) together and there was no question of leaving any region separate.

He said all major political parties of the union territory, including the Congress, NR Congress, DMK and AIADMK were supporting the demand for statehood.

Narayanasamy asserted that the people of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam were all supporting statehood for Puducherry.

He said full statehood for Puducherry would enhance the financial health of the region.

"At present, the union government's grants cover only about 25 percent of the expenses.If we get statehood, we would be getting up to 42 percent share from the union government," he said.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 09:42 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

