Video: Stampede-like scenes at Congress's marathon for girls in UP

The incident took place during a marathon organised by the Congress. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

Stampede-like scenes unfolded on Tuesday at a long-distance run organised by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, injuring several girls.

The marathon in Bareilly organised as part of the Congress’s “Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon (I am a girl and I can fight)” campaign ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.



#WATCH | Stampede occurred during Congress' 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh today pic.twitter.com/nDtKd1lxf1

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2022

Visuals tweeted by news agency ANI showed hundreds of girls in white t-shirts, running even as many of them fell on each other. The girls who were struggling to get up from the ground were helped by volunteers.

Amid the COVID-19 surge in the country, many of the participants were seen with their face masks not covering their mouths and noses.

"Some girls have been injured, and we are waiting for further details," Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told news agency PTI.

The Congress leader alleged that it was a “conspiracy” by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"The district administration knew that the run was being held and did not cooperate.”

The incident was a "fallout of laxity on the part of the local administration", Singh added.