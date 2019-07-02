Bar-coding, satellite trackers and drones: This time, technology will ensure security during Amarnath Yatra

File Pic: A paramilitary security personnel keeping vigil as a convoy of Amaranth pilgrims leave for Kashmir on the outskirts of Jammu.

This year, Amarnath Yatra will see technology being used at a level never seen before -- with security officials deploying drones and trackers to ensure your safety, according to a report by The Indian Express.

"This year, we are using unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones, to secure the yatra route from Jammu to the holy cave," Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Ravideep Singh Sahi, told the paper.

"Also, a bar-code system and satellite trackers are being used to keep a track of pilgrims and convoy movements," Sahi said, adding that security agencies have used Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags on all the vehicles related to the pilgrimage.

"We have electronic readers at various places. As soon as a vehicle with an RFID tag crosses a point, the reader captures the location. The CRPF used RFID tags last year too, but this time it has been upgraded," Sahi added.

Moreover, every single pilgrim or 'yatri' is being monitored individually via bar-coding.

"Bar-coding is being used at the time of registration, which tells us the location of a particular pilgrim during the yatra," Sahi told the newspaper.

A CRPF officer said forces have also been deployed to man the link roads from Jammu to Baltal and Pahalgam.

In addition to that, while the number of forces deployed has also been increased, the Baltal camp in central Kashmir has been "completely secured" by a joint security team, according to the report.

"After the Pulwama terror attack, there are some new challenges. But we are taking all steps to address those challenges," a senior security officer at the Baltal camp told the newspaper.

The annual pilgrimage, which began on July 1 from both routes in the Kashmir Valley, will see over 1.5 lakh registered pilgrims pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor Satya Pal Malik participated in the 'Pratham Pooja' (first prayer) inside the 3880-metre high cave shrine and prayed for peace in the state on July 1.

The 46-day yatra will conclude on August 15.