Banner calling for prevention of entry for non-muslims appears on temples in Uttarakhand

A banner preventing the entry of non-hindus outside of a temple in Uttarakhand's Ghanta Ghar in Dehradun has been put up. This banner calls for a ban on the entry of non-muslims in within its premises, since it is a holy place for Hindus.

"This premise is a holy place of Hindus. Entry of non-Hindus impermissible here," this banner placed outside the temple reads.



Uttarakhand | A banner was put up outside temple in Ghanta Ghar, Dehradun stating that 'Entry of non-Hindus impermissible here'. Temple authorities denied knowing about it. Banner removed, case registered under Sec 153A against person whose no. was on banner: Kotwali Police pic.twitter.com/3aK1uaSiDS

The banner, which was put up by fringe outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini, has since been removed. A case under Section 153A has been registered against the individual whose number appears on the poster by the Kotwali Police, ANI reported.

Other posters, similar in sentiment to this one, have been put in several temples across Uttarakhand, reports have said.

Speaking to Times of India earlier, Jeetu Randhawa the General secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, alleged that the move had been made to extend support to Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati.

Later, Dhaulana Aslam Choudhary asserted that the temple belonged to his ancestors. He also said that posters that call for the removal of non-hindus from temples will be removed.

As a reaction to this threat, the Yuva Vahini has put up such posters, Randhawa alleged.

"The temple is a revered place for people who believe in the Sanatan dharma and hence, only those people who belong to this religion will be allowed inside," Randhawa was quoted as saying.