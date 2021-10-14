MARKET NEWS

Banks to remain closed for 10 days for festive season

If you plan to visit the bank anytime this week, kindly note that banks will remain close for 13 days including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST

Several bank branches will remain closed for at least 10 days starting today in various states because of the ongoing festive season. The days include the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

Certain holidays vary across states but all banks will remain shut on public holidays. Across the country, banks only observe gazetted holidays.

Under three brackets, the RBI has placed the holidays - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the complete list of holidays and states:

October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam)

October 15 - Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (National except for Manipur, Himachal Pradesh)

October 16 - Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Sikkim)

October 17 - Sunday

October 18 - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 19 - Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat (Nation except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand )

October 20 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

October 22 - Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir )

October 23 - 4th Saturday

October 24 - Sunday
first published: Oct 14, 2021 02:16 pm

