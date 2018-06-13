Banks may soon start communicating with customers through WhatsApp

Banks are planning to start using WhatsApp to communicate and share updates with customers instantly.

At least five major banks are either testing or are in the pilot stage of integrating with WhatsApp to send banking communications, such as ATM cash withdrawal and PoS transactions.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, several major banks are using the phone messaging app to send account details and notifications.

Currently, Whatsapp has more than 200 million monthly users in India.

Banks are also exploring ways to let customers reply to their notifications. To implement this process, banks will have to develop a system such that their name will appear as a verified account on WhatsApp.

"We are examining all aspects related to communication on WhatsApp, and will take a decision based on this," a spokesperson from State Bank of India said.

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are also in talks with WhatsApp to start communicating with customers through it. However, both banks have refused to give any official statement about these talks.

Apart from them, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank are also planning to use WhatsApp.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced that it will soon be launching a service through which customers can interact with the bank on its verified number.

IndusInd too, has announced a pilot project on communication through WhatsApp.

However, shifting to WhatsApp as means of communication with customers won't be easy for banks.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's regulations, banks are supposed to send their customers alerts of basic transactions on their registered mobile numbers through an SMS.

Even if a customer has signed up for email alerts, they will get notifications on both email and SMS.

Banks now want to shift these notifications to WhatsApp, but the regulations require them to continue their SMS alert services, even if WhatsApp alerts are enabled.