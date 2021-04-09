English
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Application notified for 511 posts @bankofbaroda.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the bank's official website. The last date to apply for the post is April 29, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
 
 
Bank of Baroda on April 9 has invited applications to apply for various posts in the wealth management service department on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the bank's official website, bankofbaroda.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the post is April 29, 2021. The recruitment drive is to fill 511 vacancies for qualified and experienced Wealth Management Professionals.
Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Sr. Relationship Manager407 Posts
e- Wealth Relationship Manager50 Posts
Territory Head44 Posts
Group Head6 Posts
Product Head (Investment & Research)1 Post
Head (Operations & Technology)1 Post
Digital Sales Manager1 Post
IT Functional Analyst- Manager1 Post
The process of registration of application is complete only when the application is submitted in full and the fee is deposited with the bank in the online mode on or before the last date for fee payment, the notification said.
The application fees for the general and OBC category candidates is Rs 600 while Rs 100 for those belonging to SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates.
The selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of personal Interview and/or group discussion and/or any other selection method. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process (GD/PI/any other selection method) and merely applying/being eligible for the post does not entitle the candidate to be invited for the selection process.
The candidate applying for any positions should ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history and have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining. The minimum credit score will be as per the bank's policy, amended from time to time.
Candidates should note that the position is for contractual engagement for a period of 5 years, with a periodic performance review. The term of engagement could be extended.
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #banking #India #jobs #recruitment
first published: Apr 9, 2021 08:45 pm

