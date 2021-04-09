Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Application notified for 511 posts @bankofbaroda.in

live bse live

Bank of Baroda on April 9 has invited applications to apply for various posts in the wealth management service department on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the bank's official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Sr. Relationship Manager 407 Posts e- Wealth Relationship Manager 50 Posts Territory Head 44 Posts Group Head 6 Posts Product Head (Investment & Research) 1 Post Head (Operations & Technology) 1 Post Digital Sales Manager 1 Post IT Functional Analyst- Manager 1 Post

The process of registration of application is complete only when the application is submitted in full and the fee is deposited with the bank in the online mode on or before the last date for fee payment, the notification said.

The application fees for the general and OBC category candidates is Rs 600 while Rs 100 for those belonging to SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates.

The selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of personal Interview and/or group discussion and/or any other selection method. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process (GD/PI/any other selection method) and merely applying/being eligible for the post does not entitle the candidate to be invited for the selection process.

The candidate applying for any positions should ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history and have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining. The minimum credit score will be as per the bank's policy, amended from time to time.

Candidates should note that the position is for contractual engagement for a period of 5 years, with a periodic performance review. The term of engagement could be extended.