Bank Holidays in August 2021: List of days banks will remain shut

Representative image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

There will be 15 bank holidays in August, which includes the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and Sundays, according to the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list.

Bank holidays vary as per the specific state and they are not observed in all the states. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays in June 2021: List of days banks will remain shut

The banks will be closed on August 13 in Manipur on account of Patriot's Day, while all banks will be closed nationwide on account of Independence Day. On August 16, banks will be closed in Maharashtra on account of Parse New Year.

On August 19, banks will be closed in states of Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states for Muharram.

While on August 20, banks will be closed in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu for people to celebrate Onam. In Kerala, banks will be closed on August 21 and 23 on account of Thiruvonam and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi respectively.

On August 30, for people of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states to celebrate Janmasthami, banls will be closed. While in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, banks will be closed on August 31 on account of Sri Krishna Ashtami.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.