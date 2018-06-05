App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ban on polythene in Uttarakhand from July 31: CM Rawat

A massive tree plantation drive will be launched along the Rispana river next month to rejuvenate it. As part of a mission called Rispana to Rishiparna, the ancient name of the river, 3.5 lakh trees will be planted along the river in a single day right from its origin at Landhaur Shikhar Fall to Motharwala-Daudwala in the city where it merges with Bindal, the chief minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today said there would be a complete ban on use of polythene throughout the state from July 31. The theme for this year's World Environment Day is beat plastic pollution.

Rawat said all polythene wholesalers have been asked to exhaust their stocks by the given date and sought people's cooperation to make Uttarakhand free of plastic.

One week before the ban, a mass awareness campaign about environmental damage caused by polythene would be undertaken in the entire state, he said.

A massive tree plantation drive will be launched along the Rispana river next month to rejuvenate it. As part of a mission called Rispana to Rishiparna, the ancient name of the river, 3.5 lakh trees will be planted along the river in a single day right from its origin at Landhaur Shikhar Fall to Motharwala-Daudwala in the city where it merges with Bindal, the chief minister said.

He said the Rispana to Rishiparna mission is an ambitious long-term campaign of the government in which various non-government organisations (NGOs) and local people will participate.

Rawat said the initial target is to rejuvenate Rispana and Kosi rivers, after which other major water bodies would also be rejuvenated.

Environment conservation is a collective responsibility and everyone needs to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for building a plastic-free India, the chief minister said.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 09:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttarakhand

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.