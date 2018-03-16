Ban on LoUs could hit import finance up to Rs 40,000 cr, affect foreign biz of banks

The Reserve Bank of India's move to ban LoUs or Letters of Undertaking, from being used for trade finance of importers will likely lead to about Rs 20,000 to 40,000 crore shifting to alternative channels of funding.

Foreign branches of Indian banks, which are already witnessing some decline in business and increased borrowing costs will also be hurt, said a report by SBI's economic research wing.

This comes a few days after the RBI decided to discontinue, with immediate effect, the practice of issuance of LoUs/ LoCs (letters of comfort) by banks for Trade Credits for imports into India.

The report authored by SBI's Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh, said, "Banning LoUs/LoCs might lead to shifting to other off balance sheet products i.e. LCs (Letters of credit), Bank Guarantees, other fund based facilities etc. or on to balance sheet. We, however, believe such shift to other off balance sheet products, if it occurs will be administratively time consuming."

As per latest available RBI data, under Contingent Liabilities (Guarantees Given on behalf of Constituents Outside India) stood at Rs 1.95 lakh crore as on March 31, 2017.

Credit or loans outstanding for all scheduled commercial banks stands at Rs 81 lakh crores. "Guarantees outside India, as percentage of total advances are 2.4 percent and this share has in fact reduced over the years," the report observed.

While it said guessing the impact of abolition would be hazardous, it took scenarios of 10 percent and 20 percent of the above off balance sheet exposure in LoUs/LoCs that amounts to around Rs 20,000-40,000 crore.

"This amount which has been in the system through credit by overseas banks/branches on the back of LoU/LoCs as hitherto, will possibly now be financed through alternate arrangements/products.

Additionally, foreign branches of Indian banks could witness some decline in business and increased borrowing costs.

"However the impact on capital charge is not clear and may vary for different products leading to changes in capital requirements in either direction depending on the product used and associated risk," the report said.

Last month, Punjab National Bank disclosed a scam worth Rs 11,400 crore (now increased to Rs 13,600 crore) where LoUs were issued fraudulently with the help of its two officials to help financing to firms related to diamond merchants Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Typically, banks are permitted to issue Guarantee/ Letters of Undertaking (LoU) /Letters of Comfort (LoC) in favour of overseas supplier, bank or financial institution up to USD 20 million per import transaction (automatic route) for a maximum period up to one year in case of import of non-capital goods (except gold, palladium, platinum, rhodium, silver, etc.).

For import of capital goods, the period of guarantee/ Letters of Credit/ Letters of Undertaking by AD can be for a maximum period up to three years.

However, in light of the massive PNB fraud, RBI discontinued the practice of issuing LoUs.

"Overall, we believe even though Guarantees are a miniscule portion of total (scheduled commercial banks') advances and hence impact on credit growth may not look statistically large because of such discontinuation, there could be an increase in borrowing costs.