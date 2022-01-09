'Back at your service': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recovers from Covid, says 'no intent for lockdown for now'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on January 4 he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and isolating at home, putting a stop to his campaigning in poll-bound states for now.

Less than a week after contracting Covid, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tested negative for the virus.



करोना से ठीक होकर मैं वापिस आपकी सेवा में हाज़िर हूँ।

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2022

He announced his return to office with a tweet: "I am back at your service after recovering from Corona."

After returning to office Kejriwal said that although Covid cases are rising rapidly in Delhi, citizens need not be scared. "Increasing cases are concerning but (citizens) need not be scared. I am saying so after analysing data from the last wave," he said.

About 22,000 cases are expected in today's health bulletin, Kejriwal added.

The CM also stated that there are no plans to announce a lockdown in the capital as of now, if people continue to follow Covid protocols and wear masks. "We don't want to impose lockdown, we won't if you wear masks," he added.

Kejriwal had on January 4 tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, the CM informed on Twitter. He requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get yourself tested,” he had tweeted.

BJP, however, hit out at AAP and Kejriwal for campaigning recklessly without a mask in poll-bound states. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla even called him 'irresponsible'.

"Dear sir while I wish you a speedy recovery but I wish you had been more responsible towards people around you who are also infected by you when you campaigned recklessly without a mask and towards people of Delhi who you abandoned for campaigning in other states," Poonawalla had tweeted on January 4.

