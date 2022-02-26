Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari playing 'gillidanda' in jail: BJP chief hits out at opposition

UP elections: Azam Khan has been in jail since 2020 due to various cases against him under the Yogi government.

BJP President JP Nadda launched a blistering attack on Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh today and said jailed politicians Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari hid in burrows and are now playing ‘gillidanda’ in jail under Yogi Adityanath’s rule.

“Wouldn't Azam khan, Mukhtar Ansari have an upper hand under Akhilesh government? Under Yogi Ji, they hid themselves in burrows (bill) and are now playing 'gillidanda' in jail,” Nadda said at a rally in Kushinagar ahead of the fifth phase of the marathon UP polls on Sunday.

Gillidanda is an ancient sport that mainly originated in South Asia and bears resemblances to cricket.

Nadda further asked the crowd whether mafias have been jailed under the Yogi rule or not.

“Did goonism not end after Yogi became CM? Have the mafias not put behind bars? We have decided that anti-terrorisms squad commandos will be constituted in Bahraich, Rampur, Meerut, Kanpur, Deogarh,” he said, ANI reported.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been in jail since 2020 due to various cases against him under the Yogi government. From jail, Khan contested the phase 2 of the assembly election in the state from his home turf Rampur.

After Khan surrendered in 2020 with his family in a fake birth certificate case, Yogi Adityanath had said his government was ‘cleaning up dirt’.

Mukhtar Ansari, a gangster-turned-politician, who won several times on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket even from jail, was dropped by party chief Mayawati this year saying “no mafia or strongman gets party ticket” after years of betting on him.

Ansari is named in over 50 criminal cases, including murder and kidnapping. He has been in several jails across UP on various charges since 2005.

In 2017, when Yogi Adityanath came to power in UP, nearly 100 of Ansari’s associates were arrested and jailed. Some were killed in encounters.

Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven phases and the results of the 403 assembly constituencies will be announced on March 10.