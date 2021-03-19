English
Specials
Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir gets a stone from Sita temple in Sri Lanka

The High commission of India in Colombo while making an announcement on twitter said that the stone will be a pillar of strength between both the countries.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST
Sri Lanka on March 18 donated a stone from Sita Eliya temple to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"A stone from Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a pillar of strength for India-Sri Lanka ties. This stone was received at Mayurapathi Amman Temple by HC-designate of Sri Lanka to India HE Mr Milinda Moragoda in presence of the High Commissioner," the high commission tweeted.

"It will celebrate multifarious commonalities between the countries and also encourage more tourism and exchanges between the two peoples," it further said.

Sita Eliya is a village in Sri Lank which has a temple dedicated to Goddess Sita. It is believed to be the place where Goddess Sita was held captive by King Ravana. It also marks the place where she regularly prayed to Lord Ram for her rescue.

The stone is expected to be brought by Sri Lankan high commissioner-designate to India Milinda Moragoda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, including the main structure, is estimated to cost around Rs 1,100 crore and is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years, said Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust overseeing the project on December 28.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ayodhya #Current Affairs #India #Sri Lanka
first published: Mar 19, 2021 08:32 pm

