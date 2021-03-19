Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir gets a stone from Sita temple in Sri Lanka

Source: Twitter/@IndiainSL

Sri Lanka on March 18 donated a stone from Sita Eliya temple to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The High commission of India in Colombo while making an announcement on twitter said that the stone will be a pillar of strength between both the countries.

"A stone from Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a pillar of strength for India-Sri Lanka ties. This stone was received at Mayurapathi Amman Temple by HC-designate of Sri Lanka to India HE Mr Milinda Moragoda in presence of the High Commissioner," the high commission tweeted.



"It will celebrate multifarious commonalities between the countries and also encourage more tourism and exchanges between the two peoples," it further said.

Sita Eliya is a village in Sri Lank which has a temple dedicated to Goddess Sita. It is believed to be the place where Goddess Sita was held captive by King Ravana. It also marks the place where she regularly prayed to Lord Ram for her rescue.

The stone is expected to be brought by Sri Lankan high commissioner-designate to India Milinda Moragoda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.