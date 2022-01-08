MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Ayesha Malik, the first woman judge to be nominated to Pakistan's Supreme Court

Ayesha Malik's nomination to Pakistan's Supreme Court was hailed as an important and defining moment.

Reuters
January 08, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
The next step in Ayesha Malik’s elevation to the Supreme Court is approval from a parliamentary panel. (Image tweeted by @zartajgulwazir)

The next step in Ayesha Malik’s elevation to the Supreme Court is approval from a parliamentary panel. (Image tweeted by @zartajgulwazir)

Pakistan's judicial commission on Thursday confirmed the nomination of the first female Supreme Court judge in the Muslim-majority nation's history, an action that ruling party members and legal experts said all but ensures her appointment.

A commission that decides on the promotion of judges voted to make 55-year-old Justice Ayesha Malik the first female judge on the Supreme Court in the 75 years since the South Asian country's independence.

The next step is a parliamentary panel where the ruling party has more than enough members to affirm her appointment, said Zahrah Vayani of the Women Lawyers Association. She said Thursday's action effectively "is an appointment more than a nomination."

"An important & defining moment in our country as a brilliant lawyer & decorated judge has become Pakistan's first female SC judge," a legislator of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and parliamentary secretary for law Maleeka Bokhari posted on Twitter.

"To shattering glass ceilings," she added.

Close

Related stories

Though historic, the move has been divisive. The nine-member body that was to confirm her appointment turned down her elevation to the top court last year, and Thursday's repeat vote was close - divided five votes to four - according to sources familiar with the proceedings.

Many lawyers and even judges, in the forum and outside, said Malik's selection was made in contravention of seniority lists. Malik was not among the top three most senior judges of the lower court from which she was elevated.

"The major issue is not that there was ever a question mark on Justice Ayesha Malik's competence or the fact that she is a good judge," Imaan Mazari-Hazir, an Islamabad-based lawyer and vocal rights activist, told Reuters.

"The question mark was and remains on the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's arbitrary and non-transparent decision making and the process," she said, adding the judge's gender was exploited.

A number of lawyers' bodies have threatened to strike and boycott court proceedings, saying their calls for the drafting of fixed criteria for the nomination of Supreme Court judges were ignored.

But Vayani countered: "I know some bar associations were opposing the same on the basis of the seniority principle, but there have been over 40 judges elevated to the Supreme Court out of turn, and the appointment of the first female judge is a great step in the right direction."
Reuters
Tags: #glass ceiling #judges #Pakistan
first published: Jan 8, 2022 11:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.