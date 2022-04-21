Australian PM, slammed for saying 'blessed' to have children without disabilities, apologises

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison blamed the opposition for twisting his words.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised after facing backlash for saying that he is blessed to have children without disabilities.

At a town hall debate on Wednesday, the mother of a child with autism had asked Morrison and his opponent Anthony Albanese about the future of a disability insurance scheme, according to The Guardian.

The woman expressed concern about the care package of her child being cut after a review.

In response, Morrison said: “I’ve been blessed, we’ve got two children that don’t … haven’t had to go through that. And so for parents, with children who are disabled, I can only try and understand your aspirations for those children.”

His remark drew criticism from opposition leaders and disability rights groups.

Labor Party leader Bill Shorten said every child is a blessing.



ScoMo says he is “blessed” to have two non disabled children. Every child is a blessing. The NDIS is there to help people with disability live their lives to the fullest. The Morrison Gov has slashed NDIS plans for 1000s of children around Australia. Labor will fix the NDIS.

— Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) April 20, 2022

“The NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) is there to help people with disability live their lives to the fullest,” he added. “The Morrison Gov has slashed NDIS plans for 1000s of children around Australia. Labor will fix the NDIS.”

The Autism Awareness group described Morrison’s comment as “disgraceful” and said that people with disabilities and their families will remember it before they vote in the May elections.



Perhaps you should spend more time fixing and fully funding our #NDIS, and less time counting your 'blessings'. Australians with a disability and there families will remember your words come voting time. #DefendOurNDIS #YourVoteMatters #autismvotes #ausvotes #auspol — Autism Awareness Aus (@AutismAwareAus) April 20, 2022



“Your words speak volumes about how you perceive people with a disability,” the non-profit said. “Perhaps you should spend more time fixing and fully funding our NDIS, and less time counting your blessings.”

Australian Paralympian Dylan Alcott said feeling sorry for disabled people and their families does not help. “Treating us equally, and giving us the choice and control over our own lives does.”



Woke up this morning feeling very blessed to be disabled - I reckon my parents are pretty happy about it too.

Feeling sorry for us and our families doesn’t help. Treating us equally, and giving us the choice and control over our own lives does — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) April 20, 2022

Alcott added: “Woke up this morning feeling very blessed to be disabled - I reckon my parents are pretty happy about it too.”

Morrison apologised for his remark but also blamed the opposition for twisting it.

" I was just simply in good faith trying to say, ‘I haven’t walked in your shoes, Catherine, I am not going to pretend to understand it as you do'," he told 2GB radio.

The Australian PM added that he was "seeking to respect" the challenges created by disabilities.

"I would hope that people would accept that at face value and deeply apologise for any offence that it caused," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.





