you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Australia resumes adoptions from India: WCD

The suspension was enforced after a woman reportedly adopted an Indian child and abandoned her in Australia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Adoption in India
Adoption in India

Australia has resumed adoption of children from India after eight years, a senior official with the Women and Child Development Ministry said today.

The suspension was enforced after a woman reportedly adopted an Indian child and abandoned her in Australia, prompting the Australian government to suspend adoptions from India, the official said.

"The ministry was in constant touch with the Australian government to relent and allow adoptions from India and they have finally agreed," the official said. The suspension was reportedly lifted after eight years, he said.

A total of 651 inter-country adoptions from India were recorded in 2017-18.

According to the Special Broadcasting Service in Australia, Assistant Minister for Children and Families David Gillespie confirmed the news and said the recommendation was to start with small numbers.

"We don't want to see child trafficking, we don't want to see children that aren't getting what they deserve. That is a permanent, safe, caring home," Gillespie was quoted by the SBS News as saying.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Australia #Current Affairs #India #WCD

