Attack on Umar Khalid due to 'relentless hate campaign' against him: Omar Abdullah

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid today, saying it was due to a “relentless hate campaign” against him in the social and mainstream media.

“Wage a motivated hate campaign against individuals and sooner or later someone will feel emboldened enough to take the law into their own hands. The attack on UmarKhalidJNU is a direct result of the relentless hate campaign using both social and mainstream media. Glad he's well,” Abdullah said on Twitter.

Khalid escaped unhurt after some unidentified men allegedly targeted him at the Constitution Club near Parliament in New Delhi. Gunshots were also heard there, according to reports.