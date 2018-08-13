App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Attack on Umar Khalid due to 'relentless hate campaign' against him: Omar Abdullah

Wage a motivated hate campaign against individuals and sooner or later someone will feel emboldened enough to take the law into their own hands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid today, saying it was due to a “relentless hate campaign” against him in the social and mainstream media.

“Wage a motivated hate campaign against individuals and sooner or later someone will feel emboldened enough to take the law into their own hands. The attack on UmarKhalidJNU is a direct result of the relentless hate campaign using both social and mainstream media. Glad he's well,” Abdullah said on Twitter.

Khalid escaped unhurt after some unidentified men allegedly targeted him at the Constitution Club near Parliament in New Delhi. Gunshots were also heard there, according to reports.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 07:20 pm

tags #India #JNU #Omar Abdullah #Politics #Umar Khalid

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.