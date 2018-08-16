App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atal Bihari Vajpayee nursed BJP into a banyan tree in Indian politics: Amit Shah

Atalji emerged as a popular national leader who believed that power is a means of service and led a spotless political life without compromising on national interest. Amit shah said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP chief Amit Shah today paid heartfelt tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he nursed the party to make it a banyan tree and left an indelible mark in Indian politics.

"Atalji emerged as a popular national leader who believed that power is a means of service and led a spotless political life without compromising on national interest. And that's why the people across political and social boundaries showered him with love and respect," Shah tweeted.

Describing the former prime minister as one of the most popular Indian leader, Shah said Vajpayee, as the Bharatiya Janata Party's founding president, nursed a banyan tree in the country's politics with his tenacity and tireless work.

"A rare politician, brilliant speaker, poet and patriot, his demise is not just a irreparable loss for the BJP but also for the entire country," the BJP chief said, adding that his thoughts, poems, foresight and political skills would always inspire and guide all.

"On the one hand Atalji as the head of a party in opposition played the role of an ideal opposition while on the other hand he provided the country a decisive leadership as Prime Minister," Shah said.

Vajpayee left an indelible mark in Indian politics with his ideas and principles, Shah added, while praying for the peace of his soul.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 06:33 pm

