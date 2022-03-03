English
    At UNHRC, India calls for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities in Ukraine

    "We are also deeply concerned over the safety and security of thousands of Indian nationals, including young Indian students, who are still stranded in Ukraine," India said at the Urgent Debate held on March 3 regarding the human rights situation in Ukraine at the 49th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva.

    PTI
    March 03, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST
    Representative Image (Reuters)

    India on Thursday sought an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities in Ukraine as it called for the respect and protection of human rights of people in the war-torn European country and safe humanitarian access to conflict zones.

    "We are greatly concerned over the steadily worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine," India said at the Urgent Debate Thursday regarding the human rights situation in Ukraine at the 49th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva. India called for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities.

    "No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution for settling differences and disputes, India said. India called for respect and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine and safe humanitarian access to conflict zones.

    "We are also deeply concerned over the safety and security of thousands of Indian nationals, including young Indian students, who are still stranded in Ukraine. We are working together with neighbouring States for their evacuation," it said. India told the session that it has already dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including medicines, medical equipment and other relief material and more such assistance will be sent in the coming days.

    "This is an urgent necessity that must be effectively addressed," it said. The debate in Geneva came a day after the 193-member UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanded that Moscow completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine.

    India abstained on the resolution, which received 141 votes in favour, five against, and a total of 35 abstentions.
    Tags: #India #Russia #Ukraine #unhrc
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 09:37 pm

