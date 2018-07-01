App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

At least 40 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
A bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district this morning, killing at least 40 people and injuring over a dozen, the police said.

The incident occurred near Gween village in the district when the overloaded private bus, on its way to Ramnagar, fell into the 200-metre-deep gorge, Pauri Superintendent of Police Jagat Ram Joshi said.

The SP, who rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, said at least 40 people were killed and over 12 injured, who have been rushed to a hospital in Dhumakot.

However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, he said.

DIG Garhwal range Sanjay Gunjyal said, rescue operations are being carried out by the police and SDRF personnel, while senior officials have rushed to the spot.

Governor K K Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and instructed the district administration to extend all help to the injured and the kin of the deceased.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 01:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

