At 86, this woman is the world's oldest flight attendant

Bette Nash through the years.

Bette Nash has spent over six decades in the American aviation industry and still retains her charm and energy.

At 86, she is the world's oldest flight attendant. According to the Guinness World Records, the length of her career, as of January this year, was 64 years and 61 days.

Nash, who works with American Airlines, started her career in 1957. In the US, pilots retire at 65 but for commercial flight attendants, there is no such service limit.

Probably the strongest testament to Nash's long career is that the Columbia-to-Boston flight is lovingly called "Nash Dash" by regular flyers, the Independent reported.

This route, to which she stuck for most for her career, allowed her to return home to Virginia every night to be with her son, who has Down's syndrome.

Its no surprise that Nash is a favourite among passengers.

"If Bette's on the flight, you know everything is going to go well," a passenger told the Independent. "She never gets flustered. No matter how busy she is, she'll always stop and ask you how you are."

For her 50th anniversary with the airline, Nash was honoured with a water cannon salute usually meant for retiring officers.

She will complete 65 years as a flight attendant in fall this year, ABC News reported.

Nash also spoke to the news network about the pressures she faced as a young flight attendant

“You had to be a certain height, you had to be a certain weight," she said. "It used to be horrible. You put on a few pounds and you had to keep weighing yourself, and then if you stayed that way, they would take you off the payroll."