MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

At 2,662, Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 cases since mid-March

In the last 24 hours, only 23,542 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city, taking the number of samples examined so far to 55,13,783, the data showed.

PTI
May 03, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST
PTI

PTI

Mumbai reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day count since mid-March, and 78 fresh fatalities, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, with the addition of 2,662 infections, the COVID-19 caseload in the metropolis rose to 6,58,866, while the death toll jumped to 13,408.

In the last 24 hours, only 23,542 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city, taking the number of samples examined so far to 55,13,783, the data showed.

Monday's case count of 2,662 was the lowest daily tally since March 17, when the financial capital had recorded 2,377 infections.

Generally, Mondays report fewer cases as compared to remaining days of the week due to a drop in number of coronavirus tests over the weekend.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Mumbai, which has been reporting a steady drop in daily COVID-19 infections, had recorded 3,672 new cases and 79 fatalities on Sunday.

Also, 5,746 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,89,619, the BMC data showed.

With this, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 89 per cent, while the number of active cases dropped to 54,143.

With a gradual decrease in daily infections, Mumbai's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 111 days, while the overall growth rate in the period between April 26 and May 2 declined to 0.61 per cent, the civic body said.

Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021.

The number of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) has reduced to 91, while the tally of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents has tested COVID-19 positive) dropped to 814, the BMC said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #mumbai #Mumbai coronavirus cases
first published: May 3, 2021 10:10 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.