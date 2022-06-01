At 1,081, Maharashtra logs highest daily COVID-19 cases after February 24; no fatality

Maharashtra on June 1 recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin. Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24. The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032.
Of these, the state’s capital Mumbai added 739 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed over 500 new COVID-19 cases. With the spike in daily infections, the number of active cases has jumped close to 3,000 and the number of beds occupied also crossed 100-bed mark after a long gap.
Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 10,66,541. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases were detected after conducting 8,792 tests in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 tests has climbed to 1,71,45,746.
The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. On February 4, Mumbai had recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.
In another worrying development, the Dharavi slum colony reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 1, taking the tally of active cases to 37, a civic official said.
The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai stood at 0.033 per cent between May 25 to 31 and the city has a doubling rate of 2,027 days. The metropolis has been free of any sealed building and containment zones for a long time.