Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asteroid 1.5 times the size of London Eye to whiz past Earth on July 24

Even though the giant asteroid will miss our planet by a whisker, we will not be able to see the space phenomena with naked eyes and even those with relatively powerful telescopes may not be able to view it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An asteroid almost 1.5 times the size of the London Eye will make its closest approach to Earth on July 24, Express reported quoting US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The space rock, named 2020 ND, will whiz past our planet at a speed of 48,000 kilometres per hour just 0.034 astronomical units (AU) or 5,086,327 kilometres away from Earth. NASA has described the 170 metre tall asteroid as "potentially hazardous".

"Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid's potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth," the UK-based news website reported quoting NASA.

NASA has described asteroids having a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 AU or less as PHAs.

Although the space rock is not expected to collide with Earth, NASA has said that there is a one in 3,00,000 chance every year that an asteroid with a potential to cause regional damage will strike.

First Published on Jul 19, 2020 10:37 am

