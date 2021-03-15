Assembly Elections 2021 | Twitter launches multilingual initiatives to encourage informed political discussions

Representative image

Ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, microblogging platform Twitter has launched a series of multilingual initiatives to encourage informed conversations between representatives, voters, and media.

The initiatives include an information search prompt with election bodies that would provide reliable information about polls, a custom emoji (an inked finger)to encourage participation, a series of pre-bunks and de-bunks to eliminate election-related misinformation campaigns, and a discussion series for the youth titled #DemocracyAdda, which would aim to promote voter literacy.

These Twitter initiatives will be activated in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, and Malayalam – to cater to the audience of the states that are going to polls in March, reported Mint.

Additionally, to highlight the role played by women in Indian politics, Twitter will launch a video series named #HerPoliticalJourney, where women politicians will talk about their journey with leading women journalists.

Payal Kamat, Manager Public Policy and Government, Twitter India, said: “Public conversation is critical during elections, and Twitter is where this unfolds. With digital penetration accelerating in India, more people now have access to credible, authoritative, and timely information - crucial tools for exercising their civic rights. By leveraging the power of the Open Internet, we are encouraging people across India to be a part of the #AssemblyElections2021 conversation. None of this would be possible without support from the Election Commission of India, the State Election Commissions, and hope our efforts contribute to healthy and vibrant civic dialogue.”