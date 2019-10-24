Assandh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Assandh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Assandh is an Assembly constituency in Karnal district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 77.48% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 75.1% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bakhshish Singh Virk won this seat by a margin of 4608 votes, which was 2.92% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 158033 votes.

Pt Zile Ram Chochra won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 3540 votes. HJCBL polled 128288 votes, 15.8% of the total votes polled.