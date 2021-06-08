MARKET NEWS

Assam to conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams

As per the report, students would not need to appear for all the papers and all the exam invigilators and staff will be vaccinated.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
After many states cancelling the exam, Assam govt has decided to conduct the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

As per the NDTV report, students would not need to appear for all the papers and all the exam invigilators and staff will be vaccinated.

Also Read: Board Exam 2021: List of states that cancelled Class 12 examination and those yet to take a decision

Students across the state have been demanding the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and started an online campaign on Twitter with #CancelAssamBoardExams.

The opposition Congress too had favoured on cancellation of board examinations for the 10th and 12th standards in Assam, PTI had reported on June 7.

Close

Writing a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Congress President Ripun Bora requested him to immediately formulate a mechanism or an evaluation scheme in order to cope up with CBSE's internal assessment after cancellation of examinations by the central board.

The Assam wing of NSUI had demanded the immediate cancellation of the Assam Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state, keeping in mind the future of the students in the middle of the current pandemic situation.

NSUI Assam tweeted, “Students are the future of our state, our country. If they fall prey to the deadly virus #COVID19, and lose their lives, how can we develop our state? Our state has no future without the students. Cancel SEBA/AHSEC exams immediately!”

The central government had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asserted that the decision was taken in the interest of students and with the aim to put an end to the anxiety among students, parents and teachers.

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams this year in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled its Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Taking a cue from the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, several states also cancelled the exams for 2021 of respective state boards.

Meanwhile, the state reported 3,803 new COVID- 19 cases and 37 fresh fatalities on June 7 with the caseload rising to 4,38,746, National Health Mission bulletin said. The death toll in the state increased to 3,695 while the number of active cases currently is 48,672.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assam #coronavirus #Current Affairs #education #India
first published: Jun 8, 2021 03:49 pm

