Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam plans new marriage law, to make disclosure of couple's religion mandatory

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the new marriage law will not mimic the one being implemented in Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

At a time when 'love jihad' rules being implemented in saffron states have become a talking point in the country, the Assam government has announced its plans to introduce a new marriage law that would mandate the disclosure of the bride and groom’s religion and source of income.

Although the Assam government has insisted that this law that is yet in the pipeline has nothing to do with 'love jihad' (law prohibiting alleged forced conversions in the garb of love) and only aims to empower women, reported NDTV.

Addressing the media in Guwahati on November 30, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the new marriage law will not mimic the one being implemented in Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh.

He said: “Assam’s law is not against ‘love jihad’. It would be inclusive of all religions and would empower our sisters by bringing transparency...One will have to disclose not only religion but earning source. Complete family details, education etc. Many a time, even in same religion marriage we have found that the girl later finds that the husband is in an illegal business.”

The Assam minister further said this new law will not be against any religion. It will only aim to introduce “inclusive transparency in the institution of marriage”.

Notably, all of these details will have to be disclosed one month before the wedding.

Sarma, however, mentioned that like the love jihad law in UP and MP, in Assam too, one would have to disclose their religion and no one would be allowed to hide it on social media.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 10:53 pm

tags #Assam #India #Love Jihad #marriage

