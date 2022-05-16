English
    Rain, landslides hit Assam. Check full list of cancelled trains

    Assam: Dima Hasao, Cachar and Karbi Anglong districts have been the worst-hit by the deluge.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    The Railways has short terminated/cancelled 29 trains because of the downpour. (Representational image)

    Assam has been hit by incessant rains and landslides. At least three people have died in the state and transportation has been hit.

    The Railways has short terminated/cancelled 29 trains because of the downpour. Check the full list of cancelled trains below:

     

     

    Dima Hasao, Cachar and Karbi Anglong districts have been the worst-hit by the deluge.

    In Dima Hasao, the Indian Air Force rescued over 100 passengers from a railway station on May 15.

    "Ditokchera Railway station had a train stranded for over 24 hrs due to incessant rains making, rail movement infeasible," IAF said.

    The Army and paramilitary forces have also been pressed into service. Along with Assam's disaster response force and emergency services, they have rescued thousands of people, news agency PTI reported.

    According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, more than 56,000 people have been affected by the floods.

    Twenty-nine relief camps in the state are sheltering 4,330 people at present, the authority said in its flood report on May 15.

    The floods have damaged 200 houses in the state.

    (With inputs from PTI)
     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assam #railways #trains
    first published: May 16, 2022 10:05 am
