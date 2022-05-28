Assam IAS officer walks through mud to assess flood situation, Twitter celebrates her

An Indian Administrative Service officer in Assam is winning wide praise on social media after photos emerged of her assessing the flood situation on ground in Cachar district.

The pictures showed Keerthi Jalli, the district's deputy commissioner, walking through mud and sitting on a boat on her way to flood-hit areas.

"Her eagerness to work for the people has no limits," Assam MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said. "The way she visited the remotest flood affected areas, taking stock of the damage and understanding the suffering of the people deserves huge respect."

"Forever in service!" said the Twitter handle of District Collectors -- an initiative to recognise good governance.

Another Twitter user said: "We are very proud to see her humanity. She walks the dirt roads in our area to see the flood situation."

Cachar residents praised the officer for working tirelessly for them, while pointing out the absence of elected leaders.

"Keerthi Jalli ma'am, DC of Cachar at the flood victims' door. So simple and grounded. You are a true inspiration," one user said.

Ten districts of Assam have been battered by floods. Thirty people have died and over 5.6 lakh affected by the deluge. Over 62,289 people are in relief camps.

Nagaon district has been the worst-hit, followed by Cachar and Morigaon, news agency PTI reported.

The flood situation in Assam has now improved as the water levels in the state's rivers have receded.

(With inputs from PTI)