MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Assam Govt issues guidelines for Independence Day celebrations; allows maximum 1500 people at state-level celebrations

COVID-19 protocols including wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing and sanitisation during the programmes will have to be strictly adhered to, the order stated.

PTI
August 13, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST

The Assam government on Friday issued directives for celebrating the 75th Independence Day, permitting a maximum of 1,500 people at the state-level function, 500 at district-level and 300 at sub-divisional level programmes with strict adherence to COVID norms.

A maximum of 200 people can attend events at other levels. In closed venues, the gathering should not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or 200 people, whichever is lesser, the order said.

It was issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah in his capacity as the chairperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and will be applicable only on August 15, 2021.

People or officials involved in the celebration of Independence Day will be exempted from the purview of curfew hours or odd-even vehicular restrictions.

COVID-19 protocols including wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing and sanitisation during the programmes will have to be strictly adhered to, the order stated.

Close
In a directive issued on August 9 to contain COVID-19, the Assam government banned any gathering in urban or rural areas in the state.
PTI
Tags: #75 years of India's Independence #Assam #Current Affairs #Independence Day 2021 #India
first published: Aug 13, 2021 07:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.