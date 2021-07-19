Assam govt bans Eid ul-Adha gathering, only 5 persons allowed to offer prayers at mosque

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, no public congregation will be allowed in the state on Eid, the Assam government announced on July 19. Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta urged the people to celebrate the festival at their homes.

Namaz at the mosque is allowed with only 5 persons including religious head, the order stated.

Wearing of mask is compulsory in all public places.

The health minister also said that currently there are five districts under containment zones and these are Golaghat, Jorghat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath. The order in these districts will be round the clock.

"We're beginning COVID testing in railway stations and airports," he also said.

As per the order, two districts have been showing a moderate positivity rate - Goalpara and Morigaon - and curfew will be in place here from 1 pm to 5 am.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised & consolidated directive for both rural & urban areas which will remain in force with effect from 5 am of July 20 until further order. pic.twitter.com/Y2ZK41HY0K

— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

In districts showing improvement in positivity rate and COVID-19 caseload, there will be a curfew from 5 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, the state government has withdrawn the relaxation given to the fully vaccinated people entering the state from mandatory COVID-19 test and issued a fresh order saying all travellers have to undergo health checkup on entry, an official said on Sunday. The decision has been taken after it was found that 5 percent of the new COVID-19 positive cases in the state in the last few days were among fully vaccinated people, an official said.

The state government on July 15 had announced that air and train passengers receiving both doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted from the mandatory testing on arrival.

The notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department has said that 'COVID positivity is observed even in some of the person(s) who have received two doses of vaccination in a few instances,' and hence, the earlier given exemption was withdrawn.

"Some people who have got both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine are getting infected. While the symptoms in them may not be severe, they run the risk of being carriers," Dr Lakshmanan S, director, National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, told PTI.

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,47,283 as 1,329 more people tested positive for the infection on July 18 while 15 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,999, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Of the 15 COVID-19 fatalities, two deaths each were reported from Charaideo, Kamrup Metropolitan, Sivasagar and Sonitpur district, and one each in Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai and Jorhat districts, the bulletin said.

It also said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the death toll caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Of the 1,329 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 179 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 101 in Golaghat, 98 in Lakhimpur and 95 in Dibrugarh.

The COVID-19 positivity rate on Sunday was 1.86 percent as 1,329 new cases were detected out of 71,546 samples tested, it said.