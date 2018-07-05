App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam flood situation deteriorates

The Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat district, Jia Bharali river at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Puthimari river at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup, Beki river at Road Bridge in Barpeta and Sankosh river at Golakganj in Dhubri are flowing above the danger mark.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The overall flood situation in Assam deteriorated today as two new districts were hit by the deluge, taking the total number of flood-affected districts in the state to seven, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said. According to the ASDMA, over 50,000 people were affected by the flood in seven districts - Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Majuli and Dibrugarh.

Lakhimpur was the worst affected as over 26,000 people are reeling under the impact of the deluge in the district.

Five districts - Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Dibrugarh and Karimganj districts - were affected by the flood yesterday while the number of affected villages were 56.

With no fresh loss of life reported today the death toll stands at 32, including three in landslides, in the first wave of flood this year, the ASDMA said.

At least 82 villages and nearly 500 hectares of crop areas have been over run by the floods in 12 revenue circles, the ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat district, Jia Bharali river at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Puthimari river at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup, Beki river at Road Bridge in Barpeta and Sankosh river at Golakganj in Dhubri are flowing above the danger mark.

Altogether five relief camps and relief distribution centres are in operation, the ASDMA said.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.