Assam flood situation deteriorates

The overall flood situation in Assam deteriorated today as two new districts were hit by the deluge, taking the total number of flood-affected districts in the state to seven, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said. According to the ASDMA, over 50,000 people were affected by the flood in seven districts - Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Majuli and Dibrugarh.

Lakhimpur was the worst affected as over 26,000 people are reeling under the impact of the deluge in the district.

Five districts - Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Dibrugarh and Karimganj districts - were affected by the flood yesterday while the number of affected villages were 56.

With no fresh loss of life reported today the death toll stands at 32, including three in landslides, in the first wave of flood this year, the ASDMA said.

At least 82 villages and nearly 500 hectares of crop areas have been over run by the floods in 12 revenue circles, the ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat district, Jia Bharali river at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Puthimari river at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup, Beki river at Road Bridge in Barpeta and Sankosh river at Golakganj in Dhubri are flowing above the danger mark.

Altogether five relief camps and relief distribution centres are in operation, the ASDMA said.