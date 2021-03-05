Assam Elections | BJP releases first list of candidates, CM Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Majuli

File image of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

The first list of 70 candidates for Assam assembly elections 2021 was released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 5.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli Assembly constituency, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced.

State cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is at the forefront of the party's poll campaign, has been fielded from Jalukbari seat.

Party's Assam unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass was named as the candidate from Patacharkuchi.

The 70 candidates announced by the BJP includes four women and one member of the Muslim community. The party has also replaced 11 of its incumbent MLAs.

The list was unveiled a day after the seat-sharing formula was finalised with allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party of Assam (UPP).

As per details of the arrangement released by Singh, the BJP would contest in 92 out of the state's 126 seats, followed by the AGP in 26 and UPP in 8 constituencies.

A total of 47 seats would be contested in first phase of the elections, followed by 39 in the second phase. The remaining 40 seats would go to polls in the third and final phase, scheduled on April 6.

In 2016, the BJP had emerged to power for the first time in Assam. The party had won 60 of the 89 seats it contested - a gain of 55 seats from its 2011 result. The AGP won 14 of 30 and the UPPL failed to win any of the four it contested.