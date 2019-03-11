App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam election date for Lok Sabha polls 2019: Three-phase voting to begin from April 11

Assam Election Date: Constituency, phase-wise schedule for Lok Sabha Polls 2019.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.

In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including the BJP and the Congress in Assam will be contesting for 14 constituencies beginning April 11.

The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Let’s take a look at the constituency-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha polls in Assam.
Poll Type Constituency name State Poll date Phase
Lok Sabha Tezpur Assam Apr-11 1
Lok Sabha Kaliabor Assam Apr-11 1
Lok Sabha Jorhat Assam Apr-11 1
Lok Sabha Dibrugarh Assam Apr-11 1
Lok Sabha Lakhimpur Assam Apr-11 1
Lok Sabha Karimganj Assam Apr-18 2
Lok Sabha Silchar Assam Apr-18 2
Lok Sabha Autonomous District Assam Apr-18 2
Lok Sabha Mangaldoi Assam Apr-18 2
Lok Sabha Nowgong Assam Apr-18 2
Lok Sabha Dhubri Assam Apr-23 3
Lok Sabha Kokrajhar Assam Apr-23 3
Lok Sabha Barpeta Assam Apr-23 3
Lok Sabha Gauhati Assam Apr-23 3

First Published on Mar 11, 2019 10:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

