MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges minority community to adopt 'decent family planning policy' for poverty reduction

All stakeholders in the community must come forward and support the government in helping reduce poverty in the community which is primarily due to an unabated increase in population, the chief minister said on the occasion of completion of 30 days of his government.

PTI
June 10, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged the minority community to adopt a "decent family planning policy" for population control to reduce poverty.

All stakeholders in the community must come forward and support the government in helping reduce poverty in the community which is primarily due to an unabated increase in population, the chief minister said on the occasion of completion of 30 days of his government.

"The government is the guardian of all poor people but it needs the support of the minority community in tackling the issue of population growth which is the root cause of poverty, illiteracy and consequent lack of proper family planning," he said.

Sarma said that his government will work towards educating the women of the community so that the problem can be tackled effectively.

The government cannot allow encroachment of temple, Satra and forest lands and members of the community have also assured the government that they do not want encroachment of these lands, he said.

Close
The chief minister urged the community leaders to do an introspection and encourage people to practice population control.
PTI
TAGS: #Assam #Current Affairs #Himanta Biswa Sarma #India
first published: Jun 10, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey